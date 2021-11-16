scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family die in a road accident, four critical

Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in a road accident in Bihar, as per reports.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 16, 2021 4:56:28 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case, SSR, NCB probe, assistant film director detained, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsMembers of Sushant Singh Rajput's extended family were travelling in an SUV. (Photo: Express Archives)

Tragedy struck the family of Sushant Singh Rajput when around five relatives of the late actor were killed in a major road accident on Tuesday morning in his Bihar. Members of Sushant‘s extended family were travelling in an SUV when the vehicle hit a truck on National Highway number 333 in Lakhisarai district, IANS reported.

According to police, four others were left injured and are currently critical. While the truck driver and his helper fled, the SUV was left badly damaged. As per reports, the authorities required to use iron cutters to pull out the bodies from the vehicle.

Also read |Ankita Lokhande recalls first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘It was weird…he was very angry’

IANS further quoted police sources saying, “the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh’s sister.”

Also read |Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrates Chhichhore’s National Award: ‘Makes my chest swell with pride’

OP Singh is Sushant Singh Rajput‘s brother-in-law. Sushant, who passed away in Mumbai last year, is survived by his father and four sisters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia 9 celebrity photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement