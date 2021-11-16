Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family die in a road accident, four critical

Tragedy struck the family of Sushant Singh Rajput when around five relatives of the late actor were killed in a major road accident on Tuesday morning in his Bihar. Members of Sushant‘s extended family were travelling in an SUV when the vehicle hit a truck on National Highway number 333 in Lakhisarai district, IANS reported.

According to police, four others were left injured and are currently critical. While the truck driver and his helper fled, the SUV was left badly damaged. As per reports, the authorities required to use iron cutters to pull out the bodies from the vehicle.

IANS further quoted police sources saying, “the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh’s sister.”

OP Singh is Sushant Singh Rajput‘s brother-in-law. Sushant, who passed away in Mumbai last year, is survived by his father and four sisters.