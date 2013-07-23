Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
First trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam to launch at an orphanage

Written by BollywoodHungamaNewsNetwork | Mumbai | Published: July 23, 2013 2:45:04 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Abhinav Kashyap are all set to launch the first trailer of Besharam next week.

The makers of the film have opted to launch the first trailer of the film in an orphanage instead of a swanky hotel or a multiplex.

The kids in the orphanage will be the first ones to watch it.

The makers preferred to have the launch in a venue related to the storyline of the film as the Barfi! actor plays the role of an orphaned thief named ‘Pepsi’.

Also,this is the first time that a trailer is being launched at an orphanage.

Besharam is directed by Abhinav Kashyap starring Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda in the lead.

The film also satrs Ranbir’s parents actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles.

