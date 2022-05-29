Renuka Shahane and Devoleena Bhattacharjee dance to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! song Lo Chali Main, watch video

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial titled First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane. Amid the promotions of the film, Devoleena found time to make an Instagram reel with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star Renuka on her hit track “Lo Chali Main”.

Sharing the dance reel, Devoleena wrote, “My Fan Moment. ❤️🥰 Finally Lo chali main @renukash710 I love you mam. And thank you. 🤗😍 Many More reels to come. I am eagerly waiting for the Second Chance now. 😃❤️.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be playing a character named Vaidehi in her debut film First Second Chance. Earlier, director Lakshmi Iyer lauded Devoleena‘s performance and said that it was a challenge to cast someone who could match up to Renuka Shahane’s “magic and aura”. Lakshmi mentioned that she was glad Devoleena came on board.

Lakshmi’s post read, “Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame.”

First Second Chance also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.