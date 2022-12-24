Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas gets first poster, Sriram Raghavan teases a film with a ‘twist’

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Merry Christmas got a first poster, which revealed that the release date has been pushed. Katrina took to social media to share the poster, and teased a ‘twist’.

The poster shows two wine glasses clinking with each other and breaking, leaving sharp, broken edges exposed. The blood-like wine is seen spilling out. Katrina captioned the post as, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas…but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas.”

Katrina’s post invited comments from multiple fans who expressed their excitement for the film. One of the them wrote, “Looking forward to this one”, while another one commented, “very interesting poster” on the actor’s post.

The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages. It was first announced in December 2021. Katrina had earlier shared images from the sets where she was shooting with Vijay and Sriram. She had captioned the post as ‘Work in Progress’.

Katrina was recently seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and now has the much-anticipated film Tiger 3 with actor Salman Khan in the pipeline. This will be the the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the actor will be reprising her role in the spy action thriller.

Sriram Raghavan is best known for the hit dark comedy Andhadhun. He recently produced the Netflix crime comedy Monica, O My Darling.