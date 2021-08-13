First photo of Kareena-Saif’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is here

After a wait of almost six months, the first pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan are here. The family was spotted by the paparazzi at Saif’s family house in Bandra. Elder son Taimur Ali Khan was also seen by his parents’ side.

In the pictures upon their arrival, Saif is seen holding Jeh. As Saif enters the building, Kareena walks out of the car, waving at the paparazzi standing outside the house. On their exit, dad Saif Ali Khan walks Taimur out, while Kareena joins them.

Have a look at the family photos clicked on Friday afternoon.

Saif Ali Khan carrying son Jeh Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan carrying son Jeh Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

These are Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are yet to reveal his face publically. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) These are Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are yet to reveal his face publically. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan strikes a pose for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan strikes a pose for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan walks out of their house, with Taimur Ali Khan following him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan walks out of their house, with Taimur Ali Khan following him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in his black superhero tee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in his black superhero tee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jeh’s name recently courted controversy. Certain media reports suggested Kareena introduced Jeh as Jehangir Ali Khan in her book The Pregnancy Bible. Since then, netizens have been trolling the family for their choice of name. Earlier, Kareena and Saif were targetted for naming their son Taimur, with trolls claiming he was named after a Turkish ruler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Addressing the same, Kareena spoke to India Today and said that as the world is going through a pandemic, she has “no place for negativity” in her life. “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think,” the Bollywood star said.

“We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” Kareena said, adding, “We’re in a global pandemic right now. I don’t think the most important thing is ‘what my son is doing’ or ‘what my son’s name is’ or ‘what exactly is happening with my son’. I don’t think that’s the focus.”