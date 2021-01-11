First Look: Vicky Kaushal in and as The Immortal Ashwatthama

The first look of The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is out. The makers took to social media on Monday to unveil the first look of the Aditya Dhar directorial which is said to be a futuristic sci-fi film based on a character from Mahabharata.

Describing The Immortal Ashwatthama as the biggest film of his career, Kaushal said in a statement, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

Director Aditya Dhar added, “We are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India would have never seen before. I promise this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told. I hope audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama as they did to URI.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said The Immortal Ashwatthama is his most ambitious movie. In a statement, he shared, “Every film has its own journey. However, when the team of a National Award-winning cum blockbuster film that has been as loved as URI comes together, the expections are bound to be high. Ashwatthama is high on storytelling, deep in characters and revering in the world & visual effects. Language is not a barrier for this movie. We roll this year. I can’t wait to see Aditya’s vision translate to this spectacle on screen. I have to say this is by far the most ambitious movie I have attempted and we would love to see this one reach out to the widest audiences in India and around the world.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is expected to go on floors this year and release in 2022.