The first look of Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky is Pink revealed

The first look of much-awaited Bollywood film The Sky is Pink is out. The still features Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka Chopra who are facing the sunset.

The photo was shared by the official Twitter handle of Toronto International Film Festival with a caption that read, “Shonali Bose’s THE SKY IS PINK, starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, @PriyankaChopra Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “A recently deceased teenage daughter narrates the story of her mother and father’s poignant, affecting, and inspiring romance, in this unexpectedly humorous love story from Shonali Bose, inspired by late Indian author Aisha Chaudhary and her family.”

While Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play her parents in The Sky is Pink. Rohit Saraf plays Aisha’s brother Ishaan Chaudhary in the film.

The shooting of the movie had begun on August 8, 2018 in Mumbai and the filming wrapped up on March 11, 2019.

The Sky is Pink has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra. It will release on October 11.