Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior posters: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan look impressive

After back-to-back hits with Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn is going to be back on the screens with historical drama Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The makers of the film shared the first look of the actor from the film, which is being co-produced by Devgn.

The actor took to Twitter to share the poster. Describing the character, he wrote, “MIND that was sharp as a sword…” A while later, the makers shared the poster featuring Saif Ali Khan. Saif, in an anti-hero look, surprises the audience. He will be essaying the role of Uday Bhan in the movie.

Going by the look of the poster, it seems like the film is going to be a treat for the audience who love drama, action and history. Ajay will yet again be seen in an action avatar.

As per the sources, the film is based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji.

Subedar Taanaji Malusare was the military leader in the army of Shivaji, and also one of his closest friends who was from Malusare clan. He is most popularly known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought against Jai Singh I, who then happened to be a Mughal army chief. Subedar lost his life during the battle at the Fort of Sinhagad, which was initially called Fort of Kondana. There are even Marathi ballads about this warrior. However, so far, the makers have refrained from sharing any information on the film.

Tanhaji will release in January, 2020.