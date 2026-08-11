‘First instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist’: Farhan Akhtar on making of Mirzapur The Movie

Producer Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday evening said the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie is a result of the immense love and demand from the audience.

Produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is the cinematic extension of the Mirzapur series and will delve more into fan-favourite characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi.

“The viewers of this show, it is because of their love this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming,” Farhan Akhtar told reporters here at the trailer launch.

“They always ask about this. Ever since this film was announced, people have been asking when it will be released. So, it is the fans who have demanded this movie. We are very happy and grateful to have put it together with the original cast and the amazing new cast,” he added.

Akhtar also credited writer Puneet Krishna and director Gurmmeet Singh for expanding the story to the big screen. Recalling his first interaction with Krishna, Akhtar joked that the writer’s ideas were so unusual that the team’s initial reaction was to question his sanity.

“When Puneet first came to us, our first instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist, but then we thought if we made the show, people could get into it. Guru and Puneet are the heroes of the show,” he added.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said the film has been designed to work even for viewers who may not have followed the series. “It would be difficult to find people who have not seen the series. But if you haven’t, I think the way Puneet has written it and bought it onto this big canvas along with Guru, I don’t think you won’t enjoy that experience even if you’ve not watched it. Maybe after watching the film, you’ll go back and start watching the series,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

WATCH – Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Ravi Kishan eyes Kaleen Bhaiya’s throne; Munna, Guddu bring ‘bhaukaal’

Launched in 2018, Mirzapur emerged as one of India’s most popular streaming shows with the gritty portrayal of crime, politics and power struggles in Uttar Pradesh. It was followed by two more seasons, which were equally praised by the critics and fans.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya became one of the defining elements of Mirzapur, said in the era of loud voices, silence is powerful implying it to his character’s domineering effect.

“There is so much noise around us that even if there is a little silence, it feels powerful. We are living in the era of noise. It is just the depth. The words come out of (heart) doesn’t need a volume,” Tripathi said.

Story continues below this ad

Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, credited the entire team behind the franchise for taking it from the first season to the feature film. “From season 1 to this movie, there is a huge team behind it. I want to congratulate the team. Mirzapur team, it has become an entire family and there are lot of people who are behind the scenes. I want to thank everybody for making this happen. This was not possible without every single department. Now this film belongs to audience watch it in theatres,” Fazal said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Reflecting on Guddu’s evolution across the franchise, Fazal said the character’s journey is also about holding on to the innocence within. “It is with everyone (character). We have a child inside us, hopefully it’s still there. We have to search him and save it from the bullets. That is what I tried to bring (in his character),” he said.

The actor credited Puneet Krishna and Gurmmeet Singh for creating the unusual world of Mirzapur.

Divyenndu, who returns as Munna Tripathi, joked about the character’s dramatic comeback and his seemingly indestructible nature. “To begin with it was a mistake. Everyone agrees. The entry (comeback) of someone happens if he went somewhere. I am a Hindi film hero. I am immortal and nothing can happen to me (his character Munna),” he said.

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who reprises the role of Golu Gupta, said the character’s relationship with violence has been central to her journey. She also urged viewers to enjoy violence only on screen.

Story continues below this ad

“Silence and violence, Golu doesn’t like either of them. Generally, we have seen the one who does violence starts out of necessity but later they enjoy it. The thing we have learnt from Mirzapur is whoever picks the path of violence, they get punishment for sure. So, Golu and Shweta both would like the audience to enjoy violence only on screen,” she said.

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who joins the Mirzapur universe as Bablu Pandit, earlier essayed by Vikrant Massey in the first season, wants his character to receive the same affection from audiences as he received for his Panchayat character Jitu Bhaiyya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Asked about entering the Mirzapur universe, Kumar said what began as a professional necessity had now turned into something he genuinely enjoys. “Started with necessity but now I am enjoying (the series’ popular dialogues),” he said.

Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, the ensembled cast also includes Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Talang, among others.

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release on September 4.