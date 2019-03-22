Kalank song First Class: Varun Dhawan takes to the streets to celebrate life

After “Ghar More Pardesiya”, Kalank makers on Friday unveiled the second song of the film titled “First Class” featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Composed by Pritam, this is a foot tapping number that looks like the introductory song for Varun’s character Zafar. Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan have given the vocals and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Watch Kalank song First Class here:

Much like the film’s teaser and “Ghar More Pardesiya”, this song also emphasises on the grand scale of the film.

Varun Dhawan has proved his dance skills numerous times in the past and here too, he does complete justice to Remo D’souza’s choreography. Remo is also directing Dhawan’s upcoming film Street Dancer.

From what we can figure out, Varun’s character in Kalank is the outsider to the royal lifestyle of Alia Bhatt’s character. It was hinted in the teaser that there might be a love story between Varun and Alia’s characters, but here we see her getting married to Aditya Roy Kapur’s character. Madhuri Dixit’s Bahar Begum makes a surprise appearance towards the end of this song video.

Karan Johar had earlier said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson and Fox Star Studios.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank releases on April 17.