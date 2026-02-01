Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, probe launched
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday following which security outside Rohit Shetty's building was intensified
Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in western suburbs of Mumbai’s Juhu, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the early hours of the day following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.
“Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating,” the official said.
It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he added.
According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no report of injuries to anybody.
