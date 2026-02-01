Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, probe launched

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday following which security outside Rohit Shetty's building was intensified

By: PTI
1 min readFeb 1, 2026 07:18 AM IST
Rohit ShettyShots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)
Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in western suburbs of Mumbai’s Juhu, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.

“Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating,” the official said.

It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he added.

Watch – Rohit Shetty adds Rs 4.57 crore GMC Hummer EV to his luxury car collection

According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no report of injuries to anybody.

