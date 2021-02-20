FIR filed against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing face-mask

Vivek Oberoir was spotted without a mask in Mumbai on February 14. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

An FIR has been filed against actor Vivek Anand Oberoi for not wearing a face-mask in public despite it being mandatory for all citizens to wear a mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19.

A police official from Juhu Police station told indianexpress.com, “An FIR has been registered against actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting public health safety rules mandated by the government which makes it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face-mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the actor in this matter.”

On Friday, the Santacruz Division of Mumbai Traffic Police had sent an e-challan to Vivek for flouting traffic safety rules in the city.

Oberoi was spotted riding his Harley Davidson bike without donning either helmet or mask on February 14. The actor himself had shared the video of him riding his motor-bike, with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, on the pillion seat, on his social media platform on Sunday, on the occasion of Valentines Day.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in the Hindi film PM Narendra Modi and the Kanadda film Rustum in 2019.