FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting religious sentiments by mocking sacred daiva tradition from Kantara at IFFI

Ranveer Singh's troubles for imitating the sacred daiva from Rishab Shetty's Kantara haven't ended after the historic success of Dhurandhar as an FIR has now been registered against the actor for "hurting religious sentiments".

Jan 29, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Ranveer Singh imitated a sacred daiva at the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa last year.Ranveer Singh imitated a sacred daiva at the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa last year.
A couple of months ago, days after inviting a lot of online flak against his imitation of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva on the stage at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer Singh had publicly apologized for the same. But the troubles haven’t ended for the Dhurandhar star as now, an FIR has been registered against him for hurting religious sentiments.

Advocate Prashanth Methal had filed a private complaint before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, alleging that Ranveer had hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at a public event. As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor on Wednesday under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

At IFFI Goa last year, Singh was seen addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage and lauding his performance in the latter’s 2024 epic action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.

The complainant also alleged that Singh “mocked the sacred Daiva tradition” and verbally referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost”. He even claimed that Singh was aware that his actions on an international platform would hurt the religious sentiments of devotees, given his popularity across the globe. The complainant also stated the knowledge of the incident came to him on December 2, 2025.

Days after Singh’s actions at IFFI Goa, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had also filed a complaint against him with the Panaji police. “Ranveer Singh should issue a public apology and assure he would refrain from making such remarks or performances in the future,” the complaint stated. “Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace,” it added.

Later in the week, Singh took to his Instagram Stories to apologize for the same. “My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

In the same week, Singh delivered the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office with Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar. Having grossed over Rs 890 crore in India and Rs 1300 crore globally, it’s also the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated to release in cinemas on March 19.

