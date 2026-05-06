Palash Muchhal in legal trouble as Smriti Mandhana’s friend files FIR over casteist remarks: report

Music composer Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble months after his wedding was cancelled with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. A case has now been registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations made by Smriti’s childhood friend, Vidnyan Mane.

Mane, a resident of Sangli, accused Palash of making casteist remarks during an argument linked to a financial dispute. A case has been registered against him.

Palash accused of making castiest remarks

As per the complaint, Palash had allegedly taken Rs 25 lakh from Mane as an investment for a film project titled Nazariya. Mane claimed the singer-composer had assured him the film would be completed within six months and had also offered him a role in the project. The understanding, according to the complaint, was that the money, along with profits, would be returned after the film’s release. However, Mane alleged that the film was never made.