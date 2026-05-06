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Palash Muchhal in legal trouble as Smriti Mandhana’s friend files FIR over casteist remarks: report
Palash Muchhal faces legal trouble after Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend accused him of casteist abuse and failing to return Rs 25 lakh invested in a film project.
Music composer Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble months after his wedding was cancelled with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. A case has now been registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations made by Smriti’s childhood friend, Vidnyan Mane.
Mane, a resident of Sangli, accused Palash of making casteist remarks during an argument linked to a financial dispute. A case has been registered against him.
Palash accused of making castiest remarks
As per the complaint, Palash had allegedly taken Rs 25 lakh from Mane as an investment for a film project titled Nazariya. Mane claimed the singer-composer had assured him the film would be completed within six months and had also offered him a role in the project. The understanding, according to the complaint, was that the money, along with profits, would be returned after the film’s release. However, Mane alleged that the film was never made.
The dispute reportedly escalated after Mane repeatedly sought repayment of the money. He alleged that Palash initially delayed repayment for months before eventually refusing outright.
According to the complaint, the confrontation took place on November 22, 2025, during a meeting in Sangli, where Mane accused Palash of using caste-based slurs and humiliating language against him.
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Mane calls Palash a ‘fraud’
Speaking to the media, Mane shared his side of the incident and said, “He had promised me to complete the film in 6 months. However, he turned out to be a fraud. When I demanded my money back, he avoided giving it. When I went to meet him, he abused me by using casteist remarks; I can’t even use them on camera. His mindset is very dirty.”
Palash’s defamation suit against Mane
Earlier in January, the singer revealed on social media that he had filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane over what he described as “false” allegations.
Taking to Instagram, Palash Muchhal wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”
Palash and Smriti’s wedding was called off
The controversy comes months after Palash and Smriti called off their wedding in December 2025. The couple had originally planned to marry on November 23, but the celebrations were reportedly halted following a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Around the same time, Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, fuelling speculation around their relationship.
Rumours intensified online, with several unverified reports alleging problems between the two. Later, Palash addressed the speculation through an Instagram note, writing, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs.”
The composer also urged people not to judge others based on gossip and wrote, “I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”
Following the cancelled wedding, both Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram and have since remained silent about their equation publicly.
This article contains factual reporting on legal disputes and financial allegations that have not been independently verified by our desk. The information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice; readers are encouraged to consult with qualified professionals regarding similar matters.
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