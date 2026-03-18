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Finland President Alexander Stubb discusses Dhurandhar with Canadian PM Mark Carney, calls it ‘huge’. Watch viral video
Sharing a video on X, the two leaders were seen casually chatting when Carney asked about Stubb’s popularity in India.
Alexander Stubb recently visited India, and a lighthearted moment from his trip unexpectedly turned him into a social media sensation. During a media interaction, the Finnish President revealed that he had watched Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh—a statement that quickly went viral online. Stubb later revisited the buzz during a jog with Mark Carney in Hyde Park. Sharing a video on X, the two leaders were seen casually chatting when Carney asked about Stubb’s popularity in India.
“How was your Insta thing in India?” Carney asked, to which Stubb replied, “It was huge after I said I have watched Dhurandhar.” Reflecting on the reaction, he added, “I had no idea,” highlighting the film’s massive popularity.
Sharing the video, Alexander wrote: “No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister Mark J Carney, Diana and Suzanne.” The clip quickly gained traction online, further fuelling excitement around the film’s sequel, which is set to premiere soon.
No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v
— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026
When did Alexander Stubb talk about Dhurandhar?
During his India visit, Stubb spoke to ANI about a range of topics, including terrorism. In that conversation, he mentioned watching the film before arriving in the country.
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“Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. That was one part of the narrative of the movie, and I look forward to the sequel on March 19,” he said.
At another event, Stubb also expressed excitement about collaborating on a social media post with Narendra Modi, sharing glimpses from their walk inside Parliament. “I was super happy that we were able to do a joint post on Instagram. We got four million views,” he noted with a happy dance. The video has since crossed 14 million views online.
Notably, Narendra Modi is among the most-followed Indians on Instagram, second only to Virat Kohli (275 million followers), with over 100 million followers.
The Dhurandhar fever continues
After breaking box office records with its December release—reportedly earning over Rs 1300 crore worldwide—Dhurandhar has become a cultural phenomenon. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is set for release with paid previews ahead of its worldwide launch on March 19. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, with industry experts predicting a massive opening weekend, potentially crossing Rs 200 crore globally.