Finland President Alexander Stubb discusses Dhurandhar with Canadian PM Mark Carney, calls it ‘huge’. Watch viral video

Alexander Stubb recently visited India, and a lighthearted moment from his trip unexpectedly turned him into a social media sensation. During a media interaction, the Finnish President revealed that he had watched Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh—a statement that quickly went viral online. Stubb later revisited the buzz during a jog with Mark Carney in Hyde Park. Sharing a video on X, the two leaders were seen casually chatting when Carney asked about Stubb’s popularity in India.

“How was your Insta thing in India?” Carney asked, to which Stubb replied, “It was huge after I said I have watched Dhurandhar.” Reflecting on the reaction, he added, “I had no idea,” highlighting the film’s massive popularity.