Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’ releases today, will it survive the ‘PK’ juggernaut?

Boney Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’ starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor release today.

The euphoria around Aamir Khan’s record breaking movie ‘PK’ refuses to die. But after three weeks of its release one Bollywood biggie Boney Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’ releases today, which also happens to be the first big release of 2015. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor, the movie is about a runaway bride and a city guy helping her out. The movie is extensively shot in Agra and adjoining areas. (Read: Five reasons you must watch Tevar)

Manoj Bajpai plays the antagonist in ‘Tevar’, which adds to the credibility of the film. Arjun Kapoor has had a successful 2014 with ‘2 States’ earning more than Rs 100 cr and ‘Gunday’ and ‘Finding Fanny’ doing quite well at the box office. Sonakshi Sinha also had a successful run with ‘Holiday’. The movie has also been promoted well. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor: From Ishaqzaade to Tevar – The Kapoor lad has come a long way)

The only hindrance that stands in ‘Tevar‘s way is ‘PK’, which is still going strong. But being the solo Bollywood release will surely help the movie.

For now, ‘Tevar‘ is looking to target single screens as well as multiplexes and extract as much attendance from the buzz generated around the movie as it can.

As far as Hollywood is concerned, the sequel to ‘Taken 2’ – ‘Taken 3’ is all set to release in India. Liam Neeson returns as ex-government operative Bryan Mills, whose life is shattered when he’s falsely accused of a murder that hits close to home. As he’s pursued by a savvy police inspector, Mills employs his “particular set of skills” to track the real killer and exact his unique brand of justice.

