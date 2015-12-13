Madhuri Dixit thinks films of different genres need to be made. Madhuri Dixit thinks films of different genres need to be made.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene thinks films of different genres need to be made in order to engage all kinds of audience.

“It is great. We do need different kinds of films on different genres to be made. You need to have different genres of filmmaking so that everyone can enjoy,” Madhuri said in an interview here.

The 48-year-old actress is happy that good Marathi films are being churned out today.

“Marathi cinema is doing very well. I saw ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusali’ and that was a great film. I think Shankar Mahadevan was sweet and fabulous. I had seen the original play when I was little. It was refreshing,” she said.

The “Devdas” actress was last seen in “Gulaab Gang” and is looking forward to do good films.

“As soon as I plan something I will let you know. There are lots of scripts that I have read. I am looking at what kind of film I want to do. I want to do good films,” she added.

