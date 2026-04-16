‘Films after Dhurandhar will also make money’: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar on doing a family entertainer with Ginny Weds Sunny 2

“Longing has disappeared from present-day romance,” said Avinash Tiwary when asked what his upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, gets right about modern romance, especially when contrasted with the handful of romantic films we’ve seen in a testosterone-driven era. He went on to elaborate on the fact that the current male leads in love stories are so driven by rage that they often become unrecognizable.

‘Men in the 90s weren’t SRK’s fans’

“From what I’ve seen of the world and those around me, almost 80 to 90% of boys probably wouldn’t even say hello to a girl by themselves. This is how we are, this what real India is. It’s those 5 to 10% who create problems, making us all look bad. But most men have never properly interacted with a woman, and this film is trying to show that.” Explaining his view point, he also reflected on the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and what made him stand out in romantic roles: “What is it that he brought out that connected so well with people across the world? It was sensitivity, respect, and love for women, which was what everyone admired. I remember during the 90s, most men weren’t fans of Shah Rukh Khan because they had already been exposed to a certain male archetype on screen. But he brought something fresh, and it took time for men to realize what he was doing. So, I feel it’s always going to be that way. The archetype we are seeing now is only for the box office.”