“Longing has disappeared from present-day romance,” said Avinash Tiwary when asked what his upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, gets right about modern romance, especially when contrasted with the handful of romantic films we’ve seen in a testosterone-driven era. He went on to elaborate on the fact that the current male leads in love stories are so driven by rage that they often become unrecognizable.
‘Men in the 90s weren’t SRK’s fans’
“From what I’ve seen of the world and those around me, almost 80 to 90% of boys probably wouldn’t even say hello to a girl by themselves. This is how we are, this what real India is. It’s those 5 to 10% who create problems, making us all look bad. But most men have never properly interacted with a woman, and this film is trying to show that.” Explaining his view point, he also reflected on the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and what made him stand out in romantic roles: “What is it that he brought out that connected so well with people across the world? It was sensitivity, respect, and love for women, which was what everyone admired. I remember during the 90s, most men weren’t fans of Shah Rukh Khan because they had already been exposed to a certain male archetype on screen. But he brought something fresh, and it took time for men to realize what he was doing. So, I feel it’s always going to be that way. The archetype we are seeing now is only for the box office.”
‘Films after Dhurandhar will also make money’
Speaking about the box office, Avinash shared his thoughts on the success of Dhurandhar and whether in today’s landscape there’s room for films like Ginny Weds Sunny 2. “I think Dhurandhar is a fantastic film. It made its money. There were films before it that made money, and there will be films after it that will also make money. I don’t think any filmmaker really operates like, ‘Now that this film is doing well, I should make one like it.’” He elaborated on why Ginny Weds Sunny 2 was made with a theatrical release in mind, saying, “When Ginny Weds Sunny 2 was happening, the thought wasn’t about trends, but about why we wanted to make this film. We made it so that the entire family can come together, watch it, and have a great time for two and a half hours. Now, tell me, does that kind of space exist in cinemas anymore?”
Medha Shankr, who made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, stars opposite Avinash and she too shared her thoughts on the success of Dhurandhar, saying, “The way Dhurandhar has brought people to theatres, with so many even going back to watch it multiple times, can really benefit other films releasing around the same period. It creates a culture of people wanting to step out and watch films on the big screen. As long as that momentum is sustained, I genuinely believe every film stands to gain. And if it’s a good film, like ours definitely is, I’m 100% confident it will find its audience and benefit from it.”
Avinash Tiwary also spoke about juggling between Ginny Weds Sunny 2 and O Romeo
’12th Fail will always remain incredibly special’
In the same conversation, Medha was asked if she felt any pressure after the success of 12th Fail, especially when choosing her next project. “I think every film has its own place. 12th Fail will always remain incredibly special to me, but I’m not trying to top it with another film or put myself under any kind of pressure. I don’t think that pressure exists. For me, every film I say yes to is something that has genuinely spoken to my heart. And that’s exactly what happened with Ginny Weds Sunny 2 as well.”
Avinash jokingly interjected, “I don’t know if she feels the pressure, but I definitely do. She’s coming off a blockbuster and then walks into a film like this. And in our industry, when someone comes off a film that has done the kind of numbers 12th Fail did, you have to acknowledge that. So yes, I did feel the pressure. Now that she’s coming into this one, this film needs to deliver too.”
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Avinash too is coming off a major project, Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, where he played the principal antagonist. When asked how he manages to switch between such projects with distinct tonalities, he responded in his usual witty style: “So when a film wraps, we usually have a wrap party, and honestly, at every wrap party, you’ll probably see me enjoying the most, partying the hardest. Once that’s done, I crash and sleep for a good 12–15 hours. I wake up, and in my head, that film is done. I already have the next script lined up, hopefully, the advance has reached my account, and that’s all the motivation I need to get going again.”
About Ginny Weds Sunny 2
The romantic comedy stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles, with direction by Prashant Jha and production by Vinod Bachchan. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam.
Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship.
Experience & Career
As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include:
Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions.
Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).
Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts.
Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More