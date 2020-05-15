Filmmakers stand by direct OTT release, say ‘it’s an exception and not the new norm’

Since these are unprecedented times, many filmmakers believe that movies should be given the digital platform as we are in the middle of a crisis. Since these are unprecedented times, many filmmakers believe that movies should be given the digital platform as we are in the middle of a crisis.

The recent announcement of Bollywood films releasing on OTT platforms, instead of the age-old practice of releasing movies in a cinema hall has disappointed theater owners. Since these are unprecedented times, many filmmakers believe that movies should be given the digital platform as we are in the middle of a crisis.

Director Sanjay Gupta, whose next film is John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga, shared on Twitter, “A film is ready for release funded by the producer himself. He doesn’t have deep pockets like the studios. With absolutely no clarity on theatrical release he is left with no choice but to go straight to digital. It’s an exception & not the new norm.”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli raised the issue of food and beverage revenue that is earned by multiplex owners. “Let inox release what % of their revenue is ticket sales vs F&B.F&B is based on ticket sales, no one goes to a theatre to eat,Right? Start sharing that revenue with producers as well, before accusing them for trying to survive in a world pandemic never witnessed before by mankind,” he shared in a tweet.

Editor-writer Apurva Asrani spoke about the survival of cinema and shared on Twitter, “Films age quickly. Technology changes, prevalent atmospheres change, subjects once relevant can become stale. Imperative that a films release is timely, else money & efforts of many go down the drain. Exhibitors must support survival of cinema right now. #LaxmmiBomb #GulaboSitabo”

On Thursday, multiplex chain INOX expressed their “extreme displeasure and disappointment” over the announcement of Gulabo Sitabo’s direct OTT release. Many other theater owners feel the same disappointment over the new release strategy.

Apart from Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, is also releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

