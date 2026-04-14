‘I don’t want to die here’: Vikram Bhatt opens up about health scare in Udaipur Central Jail

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in Mumbai on December 7, 2025 in connection with a Rs 30 crore fraud case. The couple was granted bail in February this year. Now, in his latest social media post, Vikram opened up about his time in Udaipur Central Jail and how his health deteriorated “in the biting cold of January.”

In the long note posted on his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared that three weeks into his incarceration, he woke up one night in Barrack No. 10 with “severe fever and uncontrollable shivering.” Despite wrapping himself in four blankets, he was shivering. The other inmates even helped him with more blankets. He then had a paracetamol, but the fever didn’t subside.

Vikram continued, “The next morning I went to the prison hospital. They had no thermometer. They checked my oxygen and said I was fine. I told them they must be joking. I suffer from axial spondylarthritis, an autoimmune condition, and high fever can be dangerous for me. The doctor finally wrote a note allowing me to be taken to a hospital. But no one came.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@thevikrambhatt)

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Vikram Bhatt shared the details of the delay and wrote, “First, the police were busy protecting a VIP. Then they were busy managing a tribal fair. Day after day I waited in the barrack. My days were filled with pain. My nights with fever. Realising that help wasn’t arriving anytime soon.” Vikram eventually decided to exclude oil and salt from his diet, drink a lot of water, and pray, sitting in front of a painting of the Devi. He recalled, “I said, ‘If you exist… if my prayers to you have ever meant anything… show me a miracle. I don’t want to die here. My children need me. My wife needs me. My 90-year-old father needs me.'”

After his condition improved, he expressed his gratitude to the Devi: “Thank you for giving me my life.” The filmmaker also revealed that he had asked an officer about the delay in receiving medical care. He concluded, “Later I asked an officer what they would have done if it had been an emergency. He said casually, ‘Oh, then we would have sent you with the prison guards.’ So they could have sent me all along. Maybe they chose not to. Or maybe God wanted me to learn something first. So when people say there is no God, I don’t argue. I simply smile. Because some miracles are only visible to the person who needed them.”

Disclaimer: This account is for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or health-related concerns.