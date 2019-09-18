Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers passes away

Shyam Ramsay from the Ramsay Brothers passed away in a Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 67. The filmmaker was admitted at Criticare Hospital in Andheri from last few days. His nephew Amit Ramsay confirmed his death.

“With profound grief and sorrow we inform you about the sad demise of Shyam Ramsay. He was suffering from pneumonia and passed away around 5:00 am this morning,” Amit told indianexpress.com.

Shyam was one of the seven Ramsay Brothers who introduced the horror genre in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s. He directed movies like Andhera (1975), Saboot (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Purani Haveli (1989), Dhund: The Fog (2003), Koi Hai (2017) among others.

Shyam along with his brother Tulsi pioneered the genre on Indian television too, giving us the first horror series – The Zee Horror Show which ran from 1993 to 2001.

He is survived by two daughters, Sasha and Namrata. His brother Tulsi Ramsay too had passed away in December last year.

More details about Shyam Ramsay’s funeral are awaited.