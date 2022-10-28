Filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana passes away, Vindu Dara Singh pays tribute

Filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 83. Shiv Kumar Khurana made films such Hum Tum Aur Woh, Be Aabroo, Inteqam Ki Aag, among others, in the 1970s and 1980s.

He breathed his last at the Brahmakumari Global Hospital due to an age-related illness, as per The Times of India. The publication reported that his prayer meeting will be held on Friday.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with the late filmmaker in the 1994 film Karan, shared a message in his memory on Twitter. “Wonderful soul may god give his family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he wrote.

Shiv Kumar Khurana also worked with actors such as Vinod Mehra, Ashok Kumar, Vinod Khanna, and Joy Mukherjee, among many others.