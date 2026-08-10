Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani held after actor alleges rape

Mumbai Police have arrested filmmaker Shakeel Noorani after a 33-year-old aspiring actor allegedly accused him of rape and threats, according to officials.

Mumbai Police have arrested Bollywood filmmaker Shakeel Noorani after a 33-year-old aspiring actor accused him of raping and threatening her, officials said on Monday.

The 73-year-old accused was traced to his farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar hill station, located more than 200 km from Mumbai, on Saturday after he went into hiding following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him, they said.

Noorani is known for directing films like Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), starring Govinda, and Bade Dilwala (1999), which featured Suniel Shetty.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Noorani sexually assaulted her over the last four years and also poisoned her, leading to a miscarriage.