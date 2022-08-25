scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan offers condolences

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai.

sawan kumar takSawan Kumar Tak was 86. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 86.

His nephew Navin, who is a Punjabi film producer, told indianexpress.com, “Sawan ji suffered a heart attack at around 4:15 pm today. He died of multiple organ failure. The funeral will be held today evening.”

Salman Khan, who starred in Sawan Kumar Tak’s Saawan… The Love Season, offered his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u.”

Sawan Kumar Tak was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24. His nephew Navin earlier shared that Sawan had ‘several health ailments’ and his lungs were weak. “He has several health ailments. He is critical. We got him admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital yesterday and he is in the ICU. His lungs are weak too because of old-age. Doctors are treating him, but he is not responding much and is not recovering properly. So we are all praying for him,” he had shared.

Tak’s last directorial was the 2006 Salman Khan film Saawan… The Love Season. His first project as a producer was the 1967 film Naunihal, which received a special mention at the National Film Awards. His other movies include Hawas, Ab Kya Hoga, Laila, Souten, Sanam Bewafa and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

In an earlier conversation with The Hindu, Sawan Kumar Tak shared that he made his first film Naunihal with a loan of Rs 25,000 that he took from a family member. “I came to Mumbai from Jaipur in 1965 to become an actor. I tried my luck at two-three studios. When I didn’t get a break, I decided to start from the top. I requested my sister to lend Rs 25,000 to produce a film. I had an idea about an orphan whose principal tells him that he has a relative in the form of Pandit Nehru. My sisters refused but my brother-in-law agreed. So I produced Naunihal,” he had said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:17:21 pm
Next Story

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: Score for 1st, 2nd year released; here’s how to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement