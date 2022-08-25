scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak in ICU, nephew says condition ‘serious’

Sawan Kumar Tak is suffering from lung-related issues and his health is critical.

sawan kumar takSawan Kumar Tak is a well-known director and producer. (Photo: Express Archive)

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak has been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The 86-year-old director-producer has a history of lung-related ailments. His nephew Navin, who is a Punjabi film producer, told indianexpress.com that the senior filmmaker is critical.

He said, “He has several health ailments, and his lungs are weak, he is critical. We got him admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital yesterday and he is in the ICU. His lungs are weak too because of old-age. Doctors are treating him, but he is responding very little and is not recovering properly, so we are all praying for him.”

On being asked if Tak suffered a heart attack, Navin said, “No, nothing like that. He’s been suffering from lung issues for some years now. He was feeling weak last few days and had a fever, we thought it could be pneumonia, but when we came here we got to know that his lungs are totally damaged.” Sawan stays in Mumbai’s Juhu area and doesn’t have a family.

Sawan Kumar Tak had begun his showbiz career in 1967 with the movie Naunihal. The Sanjeev Kumar-starrer was quite well-received and had even been honoured with a Presidential mention at the National Awards that year. In an earlier interview, Sawan Kumar had revealed that he borrowed Rs 25,000 from his sister to bankroll the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today
Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi wants to ‘break out of his comfort zone’, explains what star fees means to him

“I came to Mumbai from Jaipur in 1965 to become an actor. After trying my luck at two-three studios when I didn’t get a break I decided to start from the top. I requested my sister to lend Rs 25,000 to produce a film. I had an idea about an orphan whose principal tells him that he has a relative in the form of Pandit Nehru. My sisters refused but my brother-in-law agreed. So I produced Naunihal,” the director had said at the time.

Sawan Kumar Tak had made his directorial debut with the 1972 release Gomti Ke Kinare which starred Meena Kumari and Mumtaz in pivotal roles. Other movies which he directed and produced over the years include Hawas, Ab Kya Hoga, Laila, Souten, Sanam Bewafa and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Apart from filmmaking, Sawan is also recognised as a lyricist. Besides penning some songs of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Sawan also wrote all the songs of Amitabh Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor’s 2004 release Dev.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:13:49 pm
Next Story

Britain’s former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon, says report

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K: Army

Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K: Army

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement