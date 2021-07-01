Filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies after cardiac arrest

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who made movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie (1999), Shaadi Ka Ladoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), died on Wednesday morning after a heart attack.

Kaushal was 49. He is survived by his wife, actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi and two children.

His last rites were held at the Shivaji Ground crematorium. Among those who attended the funeral were actors Rohit Roy, Ashish Chaudhari and Samir Soni.

Kaushal entered the Hindi film industry with a background in ad copywriting and soon worked as an assistant director with Subhash Ghai and Mukul Anand on films. In the meantime, he also set up his production venture and went on to produce and direct hundreds of ad films with brands such as Nestle, Surf and Hero Honda.

Kaushal also produced My Brother…Nikhil (2005) directed by his close friend Onir. The film was one of the first mainstream films in India to talk about AIDS and HIV and was based on the life of Dominic D’Souza — an Indian gay rights activist based in Goa.

Onir took to Twitter to mourn the passing of Kaushal. “Gone too soon… One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”