Mahesh Manjrekar operated for urinary bladder cancer, says ‘on road to recovery’

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has confirmed he underwent a surgery for urinary bladder cancer a few days ago. The director was operated at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation hospital. He told indianexpress.com. “I did get operated and I am on the road to recovery.”

On the work front, Manjrekar last helmed Abhay Deol-starrer web series 1962: The War in the Hills for Disney Plus Hotstar. The series that premiered last year marked Manjrekar’s digital debut. He is now looking forward to the release of Antim: The Final Truth, starring superstar Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The first teaser of Antim: The Final Truth released last December. It showed Aayush and Salman pitted against each other. According to reports, Salman plays a Sikh policeman in the film. Antim has been produced by Salman Khan Films and is expected to arrive later this year.

On television, Mahesh Manjrekar will be soon seen hosting the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. The filmmaker has hosted both the previous seasons too. Colors Marathi launched the promo in June. The show was initially expected to arrive in 2020 itself but the coronavirus pandemic pushed its launch. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will arrive later this year.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s next directorial is the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film was announced on his 138’s birth anniversary in May.

On helming the biopic on Savarkar, who propagated Hindu nationalism, Manjrekar said in a statement, “I have forever been fascinated by the life and times of Veer Savarkar. I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history. The fact that he evokes such strong emotion points to a life that must have impacted so many. As a director, I know it’s going to be a challenge but one that I want to take on.”

The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh, under his banner Legend Global Studio