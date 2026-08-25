Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies at 77

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for his 1991 directorial debut Phool Aur Kaante that launched Ajay Devgn’s career, has died at the age of 77.

Kohli’s friend, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise. Pandit wrote on Instagram, “My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker. He was the General Secretary of IFTDA and IMPPA. This is a great loss to the film fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli. Last Darshan : Green Acres , Lokhanwala at 9:30am. Last Rites: Oshiwara Crematorium, 10:30 am.”

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also mourned the passing of Kuku Kohli, who served as the association’s general secretary.

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The statement read, “With a heart that is broken and a profound sense of loss, we mourn the passing of Kuku Kohli — a filmmaker, mentor, colleague and a deeply cherished member of IFTDA, he was the Hon. General Secretary of IFTDA & IMPPA. Kuku Kohli’s journey was nothing short of extraordinary. He learnt the craft under the legendary Raj Kapoor, working with him on Bobby, Prem Rog and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. And then came Phool Aur Kaante — the film with which he introduced a young Ajay Devgn to the world, giving Hindi cinema a superstar. What makes his legacy even more remarkable is the lineage of talent he helped shape. A young Rohit Shetty began his journey as an assistant to Kuku on Phool Aur Kaante and went on to assist him on Haqeeqat and Zulmi. His filmography — Phool Aur Kaante, Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No.1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha — is a testament to a filmmaker who understood the pulse of popular Hindi cinema and, more importantly, believed in people and their potential.”

It further read, “But beyond the films, the stars and the credits, Kuku Kohli will be remembered for the human being he was — warm, generous, grounded and deeply committed to the fraternity he called his own. As the General Secretary of IMPPA, he served the industry with dedication and conviction. His contribution to the institutions of our fraternity was as meaningful as his contribution to cinema. Today, IFTDA mourns not merely the loss of a filmmaker, but the loss of one of our own. Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his wife, Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli. May you find strength in the love, memories and immense legacy he leaves behind.”

Kuku Kohli with wife Aruna Irani. (Express archive photo) Kuku Kohli with wife Aruna Irani. (Express archive photo)

Kuku Kohli made inroads into Bollywood under the tutelage of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and then assisted Rahul Rawail in two blockbusters starring Sunny Deol — the actor’s 1983 debut Betaab and his 1985 film Arjun.

Kohli later made his directorial debut with the 1991 action thriller Phool Aur Kaante, which marked the debut of Ajay Devgn. Also starring Madhoo and Aruna Irani, among others, the hit film featured Devgn’s iconic entry scene, in which he stands with one foot on each of two moving bikes. The filmmaker followed it up with the 1991 action adventure film Kohraam, starring Dharmendra.

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Kuku Kohli scored another silver jubilee film with the 1994 action film Suhaag, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma, among others. He reunited with Devgn for the 1995 action film Haqeeqat, also starring Tabu. Another hit followed in the form of the 1999 comedy Anari No. 1, starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Simran.

Kohli then reunited with Akshay Kumar for the 1999 action crime drama Zulmi, also starring the actor’s future wife Twinkle Khanna. He’s helmed only two films in the new millennium — 2002 romantic action thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha (2004).

Kuku Kohli was previously married to Rita Kohli, with whom he has two children – producer Pooja Kohli and filmmaker Karishma Kohli, who’s best known for co-directing the 2022 mystery Netflix family drama series The Fame Game, starring Madhuri Dixit. Kohli then married Aruna Irani in 1990, and the couple has no children.