Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff passes away, Govinda pays tribute

Esmayeel Shroff had last directed Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum in 2004. He had made his directorial debut with the film Agar.

Esmayeel ShroffEsmayeel Shroff is no more. (Photo: Express Archive)

Film director Esmayeel Shroff, who is best known for helming Thodisi Bewafaii and Love 86, passed away on Wednesday at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being there admitted for a month. The director was admitted in the hospital post suffering a heart attack and had been recuperating there.

Shroff was known for helming projects like God and Gun, Zid, Police Public, Majhdhaar, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy and Suryaa among more.

Actors such as Govinda and Padmini Kolhapure paid tribute to the director. Govinda expressed his grief over his demise and told ETimes, “He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.”

Padmini had worked with Shroff in movies like Thodisi Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista. She also remembered the late filmmaker as she told ETimes that it was a very huge loss for the film industry.

Esmayeel had last directed Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum in 2004. He had made his directorial debut with the film Agar, and became a household name after his feature with Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi — Thodisi Bewafaii — which was received very well.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 10:54:51 am
