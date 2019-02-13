Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha win big

Bollywood celebrities made many heads turn as they made a stylish appearance at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet.

Advertising

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo from the event where she was seen posing with Shah Rukh and Deepika. “Money Shot 🙌🏼 @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight.”

Here’s a complete list of winners

Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor

Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter

Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

The Specialist: Micky Contractor

Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor

Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh

Timeless Beauty: Kajol

Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha

The Ultimate Diva: Rekha

Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor

Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone

Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan

Check out all the photos from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019

The stars also shared their look for the event on their social media handles.