Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha win big

Bollywood celebrities made many heads turn as they made a stylish appearance at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet.
Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo from the event where she was seen posing with Shah Rukh and Deepika. “Money Shot 🙌🏼 @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight.”
Here’s a complete list of winners
Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter
Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal
The Specialist: Micky Contractor
Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor
Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh
Timeless Beauty: Kajol
Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha
The Ultimate Diva: Rekha
Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor
Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone
Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan
Check out all the photos from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019
The stars also shared their look for the event on their social media handles.