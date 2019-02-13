Toggle Menu
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha win big

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the photo with SRK and Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

Bollywood celebrities made many heads turn as they made a stylish appearance at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo from the event where she was seen posing with Shah Rukh and Deepika. “Money Shot 🙌🏼 @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight.”

Here’s a complete list of winners

Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter
Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal
The Specialist: Micky Contractor
Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor
Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh
Timeless Beauty: Kajol
Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha
The Ultimate Diva: Rekha
Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor
Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone
Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan

Check out all the photos from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 was awarded Emerging Face of Fashion (Feale) award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter took away the Emerging Face of Fashion (Male) award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana won the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Diljit Dosanjh won the Most Stylish Musician award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rekha was honoured with the The Ultimate Diva award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vicky Kuashal was seen with Preity Zinta at the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kajol smiled to the cameras as she arrived at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi Sinha won the Risk-taker of the Year award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy struck a pose together on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Leone at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Eli Avram at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty looked glamorous as she arrived for the awards night. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Diana Penty looks gorgeous
as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aryan, Sumeet Vyas and Ali Faisal posed for a photo together. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Surveen Chawla was also present at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kapil Sharma also attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The stars also shared their look for the event on their social media handles.

