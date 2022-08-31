Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon are best actors, Shershaah is best film; check out the full winners’ list

The 67th Filmfare Awards for 2022 were given out on Tuesday night. The awards ceremony saw the coming together of the entire Hindi film industry under a roof. The three films which emerged as the big winners of the evening were Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, Vicky Kaushal-led Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83
Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham
Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Vidya Balan for Sherni
#RanveerSingh wins Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 for his performance in #83. #FilmfareAward2022 #FilmfareAwardhttps://t.co/yOvgw5Pxqy
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah
Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah
Best Film (Critics’ Choice): Sardar Udham
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for Mimi
Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Film goes to #Shershaah at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/8vBLSlE7TX
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
Best Original Story: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhatfor 99 songs
Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2
Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi
Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for Shershaah
Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (’83)
Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 (Shershaah)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)
Best Action: Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues (Shershaah)
Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics’) goes to #VidyaBalan for #Sherni at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/3nR1bhbEYl
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)
Best Costume: Veera Kapur (Sardar Udham)
Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad (Shershaah)
Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich (Sardar Udham)
Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal (Sardar Udham)
Best VFX: Sardar Udham
Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai
Besides the winners, all the celebrities from Bollywood put their best fashion foot forward as they walked the red carpet of the Filmfare awards ceremony. While Katrina Kaif and Shehnaaz Gill looked every bit gorgeous in their sarees, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh looked chic in their gowns. The men including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh looked dapper in their crisp suits.
Check out the celebrities who walked the red carpet at the event:
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous #KiaraAdvani arrives at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.#FilmfareAwards#FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/fZxrlavQdV
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
The iconic #AnilKapoor looks amazing as always on the red carpet of the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. 💟 pic.twitter.com/CXg9lMDeJO
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
The supremely talented #VidyaBalan walks the red carpet of the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. 💟💕#FilmfareAwards#FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/TrHRaLC6Lz
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Boss lady vibes only! ❤️
The gorgeous #MrunalThakur arrives at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/GjNuuCUoCt
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
#ShehnaazGill is a vision in white as she arrives at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/RqgB4esBwk
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
The gorgeous #KatrinaKaif walks the red carpet of the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 with Government Of Maharashtra, Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. pic.twitter.com/CIACx4M44z
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 30, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
The event also saw many TV stars in attendance.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival