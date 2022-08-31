Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon are best actors, Shershaah is best film; check out the full winners’ list

The 67th Filmfare Awards for 2022 were given out on Tuesday night. The awards ceremony saw the coming together of the entire Hindi film industry under a roof. The three films which emerged as the big winners of the evening were Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, Vicky Kaushal-led Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Vidya Balan for Sherni

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah

Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah

Best Film (Critics’ Choice): Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham

Best Original Story: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhatfor 99 songs

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for Shershaah

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (’83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Action: Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues (Shershaah)

Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

Best Costume: Veera Kapur (Sardar Udham)

Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad (Shershaah)

Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich (Sardar Udham)

Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal (Sardar Udham)

Best VFX: Sardar Udham

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

Besides the winners, all the celebrities from Bollywood put their best fashion foot forward as they walked the red carpet of the Filmfare awards ceremony. While Katrina Kaif and Shehnaaz Gill looked every bit gorgeous in their sarees, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh looked chic in their gowns. The men including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh looked dapper in their crisp suits.

Check out the celebrities who walked the red carpet at the event:

