Filmfare Awards 2020 winners: The complete list

Filmfare Awards 2020 was a star-studded event with the presence of celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. This year, the event took place in Assam.

Gully Boy swept most of the awards of the night. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for his performance in the musical drama. Alia Bhatt took home the title of Best Actor (Female) for her portrayal of Safeena in Gully Boy.

Another film that stole the spotlight was the Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15. The film received Critics’ Award for Best Film. Ayushmann Khurrana won Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Article 15. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Khurrana wrote, “Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it into ‘one of the best’. But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Film: Gully Boy

Critics’ Award for Best Film: Sonchiriya and Article 15

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saandh Ki Aankh

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Best Lyrics: Divine And Ankit Tiwari, Gully Boy

Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, “Ghungroo”

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh, “Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai”

Best Debut (Female): Ananya Panday, Student Of the Year 2

Best Debut (Male): Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Choreography: Remo D’souza, “Ghar More Pardesiya,” Kalank

Best Dialogue: Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent: Sashwat Sachdev, Uri: The Surgical Strike

30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion: Manish Malhotra

Excellence In Cinema: Govinda

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy

