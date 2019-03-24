Filmfare Awards 2019: Raazi and Padmaavat score big

The prestigious Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night in Mumbai. The event was held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was the big winner with five trophies, including Best Film. Raazi starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and was about an Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistani plans during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Alia also won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for the film.
Raazi also won in the directing, playback singing and lyrics categories.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was a close second with four awards. The film’s release and even production were affected by numerous controversies. It was still a critical and commercial success. It also won Ranveer Singh an award for playing the role of Sultan Alauddin Khalji.
Here is the complete winners’ list:
Best Film: Raazi
Critics Best Film: Andhadhun
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun
It’s been a good season!🌟🙏🏽
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) #FilmfareAwards #Abundance #CountingMyBlessings pic.twitter.com/lDI6d1Enli
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 24, 2019
Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Mera pehla @filmfare award for #BadhaaiHo ! #FilmfareAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/SgZywnjBUv
— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) March 23, 2019
Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Best Director: Meghna Gulzar for Raazi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Lyrics: Gulzaar for “Ae Watan” song in Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for “Ae Watan” song in Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for “Ghoomar” in Padmaavat
People’s Choice Award for Best Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film in Fiction: Rogan Josh
Best Short Film in Non-Fiction: The Soccer City
Thank u thank u thank u ❤️❤️❤️ @filmfare @vikSchandra @Navjotalive pic.twitter.com/imZIyLDuGr
— Kirti Kulhari (@IamKirtiKulhari) March 24, 2019
Best Actor Female Short Film: Kirti Kulhari
Best Actor Male Short Film: Hussain Dalal
Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha for Mulk
Best Screenplay – Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildiyal for Badhaai Ho
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun
Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez for Mukkabaaz
Best Background Score: Daniel B. George for Andhadhun
Best Choreography – Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommar for “Ghoomar” in Padmaavat
Best Cinematography – Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad
Best Costume – Sheetal Sharma for Manto
Best Production Design – Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad
Best Sound Design – Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad
Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Zero