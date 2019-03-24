Filmfare Awards 2019: Raazi and Padmaavat score big

The prestigious Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night in Mumbai. The event was held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Advertising

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was the big winner with five trophies, including Best Film. Raazi starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and was about an Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistani plans during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Alia also won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for the film.

Raazi also won in the directing, playback singing and lyrics categories.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was a close second with four awards. The film’s release and even production were affected by numerous controversies. It was still a critical and commercial success. It also won Ranveer Singh an award for playing the role of Sultan Alauddin Khalji.

Here is the complete winners’ list:

Best Film: Raazi

Critics Best Film: Andhadhun

Advertising

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun

Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Lyrics: Gulzaar for “Ae Watan” song in Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for “Ae Watan” song in Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for “Ghoomar” in Padmaavat

People’s Choice Award for Best Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film in Fiction: Rogan Josh

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction: The Soccer City

Best Actor Female Short Film: Kirti Kulhari

Best Actor Male Short Film: Hussain Dalal

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha for Mulk

Best Screenplay – Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildiyal for Badhaai Ho

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez for Mukkabaaz

Best Background Score: Daniel B. George for Andhadhun

Best Choreography – Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommar for “Ghoomar” in Padmaavat

Best Cinematography – Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad

Best Costume – Sheetal Sharma for Manto

Advertising

Best Production Design – Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad

Best Sound Design – Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Zero