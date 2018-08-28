Film with Priyanka Chopra will roll next year: Vishal Bhardwaj

This will be Vishal Bhardwaj and Priyanka Chopra’s third project together after 7 Khoon Maaf Kaminey. This will be Vishal Bhardwaj and Priyanka Chopra’s third project together after 7 Khoon Maaf Kaminey.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has confirmed his next with actor Priyanka Chopra, which will go on floors next year. This will be their third project after 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

Bhardwaj had earlier expressed his desire to collaborate with Priyanka on a film based on William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. He had, reportedly, also said that the duo had met three-four times to discuss the film.

When asked if there is any progress on the project, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Priyanka (also) wants to work with me. And we are working with each other. Hopefully, we will start the film next year.”

The director interacted with reporters at the song launch of his upcoming directorial Patakha, starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover in lead roles. The film, based on a short story by Hindi writer Charan Singh Pathik, revolves around two sisters who happen to be each other’s biggest enemies.

The film, co-produced by Rekha Bhardwaj, will arrive in theatres on September 28, in a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga.

“During Haider, we had Bang Bang against us. I don’t think this matters. Audience will watch both the films. Gandhi Jayanti has been very lucky for me. Talvar also released on Gandhi Jayanti. I wanted this film also to release during Gandhi Jayanti. It’s a long weekend,” Bhardwaj said.

