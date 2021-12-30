Film producer Vijay Galani passes away

Hindi film producer Vijay Galani passed away on Wednesday in London due to organ failure. He was suffering from blood cancer and was seeking treatment in London.

TP Aggarwal, President of The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), confirmed the news of Galani’s demise. He told indianexpress.com, “Galani was suffering from blood cancer and was taking treatment in London, He had a surgery a few weeks ago and it was successful. Suddenly he had an organ failure and died on Wednesday. His family is in London as they were with him during his treatment.”

Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to mourn Vijay Galani’s demise. Sharing a picture of the late producer, Taurani wrote, “Very unfortunate and sadding to know our dear friend Vijay Gallani passed away.. May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends.. 🕉 Shanti 🙏🙏 #ripvijaygallani.”

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan took to Twitter to mourn Galani’s demise.

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi too expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Vijay Galani backed several Bollywood films like Salman Khan’s Suryavanshi (1992), Govinda and Manisha Koirala’s Achanak (1998), Akshay Kumar’s Ajnabee (2001), Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat’s Bachke Rehna Re Baba (2005), Salman Khan’s Veer (2010). His last production venture was Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan’s The Power (2021).