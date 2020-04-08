Film producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus

Producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archives) Producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archives)

Film producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Karim Morani’s brother Aly Morani confirmed the news and said, “Yes, Karim has tested positive for coronavirus, and has admitted himself in the hospital. I spoke to him over the phone.”

Earlier, Karim’s daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive for coronavirus.

“Zoa had tested on Monday for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family and house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source earlier told PTI.

Also Read | Zoa Morani tests positive for coronavirus | Shaza Morani tests positive for coronavirus

Karim Morani had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Shaza returned from Sri Lanka early March and Zoa from Rajasthan mid-march. Both the girls have given the relevant information to the authorities.”

Karim has co-produced films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale among more.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.