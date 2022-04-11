Film producer Guneet Monga gets engaged to Sunny Kapoor: ‘Sometimes the wrong train leads to the right station’

Film producer Guneet Monga on Monday got engaged to entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. Sharing adorable photos from the event, Guneet wrote, “‘Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station.’ And that’s where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life.” The producer chose to wear her mother’s engagement saree and said she is feeling her “mom & dad’s blessings”.

As soon as she shared the photos, her friends dropped congratulatory messages. While Aahana Kumra wrote, “Oh my god!!!! Congratulations @guneetmonga ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you two!! Stay blessed and stay happy,” Radhika Madan said the engagement pictures are “so beautiful”.

Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Abhimanyu Dassani, Parvathy and Tahira Kashyap also congratulated Guneet Monga on her engagement. Karan Johar dropped heart emojis and wrote, “Badhai Ho.” Rakul Preet Singh wished the couple a journey filled with love. “Omgggg Congratulationsssss ❤️❤️ may this new journey be filled with abundance of love,” her comment read. Sayani Gupta commented, “Oh my goddd!!! Congratulations Guneet!! Sending a track full of love! So so happy for you both!”

Sunny also shared photos on his Instagram account and called Guneet his “precious”.

On the work front, Guneet Monga is looking forward to the release of Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal. The movie sees Sanya playing a police officer for the first time.