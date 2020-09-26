Film producer Ashoke Pandit’s mother passes away

Ashoke Pandit's mother Nirmala passed away on Saturday. (Photo: Ashoke Pandit/Twitter)

Film producer Ashoke Pandit’s mother, Nirmala Pandit passed away on Saturday at their residence in Mumbai. She was 82. The producer took to Twitter to share the news of his mother’s demise.

He wrote, “Grieved to inform you that our beloved mother Maa Nirmala Pandit attained moksha on 26th Sept 2020 at 12:37 am. She lived life queen size. An extraordinary woman with a heart of gold, she devoted her entire life towards nurturing mankind. She was a spiritually enlightened persona who welcomed each and everyone with open arms, devoid of any discrimination.”

Grieved to inform you that our beloved mother Maa #NirmalaPandit attained moksha on 26th Sep, 2020 at 12:37 am. Given the current pandemic situation, kindly stay at ur respective homes & pray for her peaceful antim yatra. 🙏🏼 ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/V4Qqym3loh — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 25, 2020

He wrote, “Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, we request you all to kindly stay at your respective homes and pray for her peaceful antim yatra. Please don’t travel or visit our residence. Take care and stay safe. Thank you.”

Many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences to Ashoke Pandit. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Deepest condolences Ashok ji- May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Swaroop Rawal wrote, “Please accept my deepest condolences. I pray to God to give you strength in your time of grief. 🙏 OM Shanti.”

