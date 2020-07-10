Film on gangster Vikas Dubey in the works

Producer Sandiip Kapur is planning a film on gangster Vikas Dubey. (ANI Photo) Producer Sandiip Kapur is planning a film on gangster Vikas Dubey. (ANI Photo)

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle are planning a movie on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody in Kanpur early on Friday morning.

Producer Sandiip Kapur confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “We are in the planning phase right now. We are in talks with Manoj Bajpayee, but we haven’t signed papers. He has asked us to work on the film’s script. As you know, he only takes up a project if he is convinced with the script, the story and the character he has to portray. So once we have fixed everything, we will approach him and would want him to be a part of this film.”

Kapur added, “Even as producers, we want to bring out a good story, so we will not leave any stone unturned in the making of this film. Since the incident has happened only today, I am still looking for a writer and a director. Once we are sure of all this, we will formally announce this project.”

There were 62 criminal cases against gangster Vikas Dubey in Uttar Pradesh, including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempt to murder. After being on the run since July 3 when police tried to raid his village, Bikru, near Kanpur, Dubey was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday from the Mahakaleshwar temple. According to the police, while being transported from Ujjain to Kanpur, one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. Taking advantage of the situation, the gangster allegedly attempted to snatch a weapon and flee the scene, police said, following which they opened fire and shot him. Two policemen were also injured.

