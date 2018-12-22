Film industry celebrates as government reduces GST rates of movie tickets

After Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced that GST rates on movie tickets will be brought down, the Indian entertainment industry has been expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various platforms.

GST rates on movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 have been slashed to 12 per cent from 18 per cent, whereas tickets over Rs 100 which had 28 per cent GST rate will now bear only 18 per cent.

Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets….Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support….. https://t.co/QEn303lBti — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2018

Superb news for #IndianFilmIndustry. Cinema tickets upto Rs. 100 which were under 18% GST slab is brought down to 12% slab. Tickets above Rs. 100 were under the 28% slab. These tickets will now be under 18% slab. Thank you PM @narendramodi & officials for this great decision.🙏😊 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 22, 2018

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the happy news and wrote, “Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets….Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support…..”

Anupam Kher, who is quite vocal on social media, also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and his officials.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of Producers Guild of India, said, “On behalf of the Indian film industry, I would like to thank the government for taking this progressive step. This will help the industry move forward positively with increased investments in both exhibition infrastructure and creative development, enabling even better cinema and greater screen density across the country.”