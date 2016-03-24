Film industry always stands up for causes: Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she loves the generosity of the film industry in offering help for films, causes or charities, like for her ‘Jacqueline Builds’ initiative. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she loves the generosity of the film industry in offering help for films, causes or charities, like for her ‘Jacqueline Builds’ initiative.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she loves the generosity of the film industry in offering help for films, causes or charities, like for her ‘Jacqueline Builds’ initiative.

“Our fraternity has been very supportive of each other. Whenever there is someone from the industry who seeks help for their movies, or promotions or even causes, charities, I always feel like Bollywood or the film industry always stands up in solidarity, and I love that about my industry.

“Already I have got a lot of support from a lot of my co-stars, people who have been working with me and who have worked with me, so we are always there for each other, very important,” said Jacqueline, who was at the Panbai School to thank schoolchildren who helped in her initiative.

Jacqueline said she intends to build homes for at least 10,000 families in Tamil Nadu, who were affected by the deadly floods late last year.

The event is scheduled to be launched on April 9 and she has tied up with NGO Habitat for Humanity.

“This year, I was particularly concerned about the floods in Tamil Nadu. Habitat for Humanity helped me put together ‘Jacqueline Builds’, but what we did not really actually expect was the amount of help that we have been receiving from all over India and my sincere thank you to everyone who donated and helped.

“I have done a build before, it is an amazing experience. You go there, you actually build the home with the person who will later be receiving the home, and you start from bottom up, so you’re there carrying bricks, putting cement, you get really dirty and it’s hot.

“There is a certain satisfaction that you get at the end of the day because you feel really happy, you put your blood and sweat into it. And the people you hand over the keys at the end of the day are so happy and grateful for the support you’ve given them, that is absolutely priceless,” the actress said.

Jacqueline will be seen in “Housefull 3”, “Dishoom” and “A Flying Jatt’ this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App