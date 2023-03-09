Film celebrities mourn actor-director Satish Kaushik’s demise: ‘Completely shocked”

Film personalities such as Hansal Mehta, Soni Razdan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kangana Ranaut on Thursday remembered veteran actor Satish Kaushik as a “kind man” and “gentle soul” whose love for life was irreplaceable. Kaushik, who donned multiple hats of a director, producer and screenwriter, died of a heart attack in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday.

His close friend and colleague Anupam Kher told PTI, “He was at a friend’s home in Delhi. Suddenly he felt uneasy and told the driver to take him to the hospital. On the way, he suffered a heart attack at around 1 am.” Earlier, Kher had shared the news of Kaushik’s demise on Twitter.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher said in the post.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Filmmaker Mehta remembered Kaushik as an actor, who was hungry for better characters. “Satish ji gone too soon. Don’t even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together ‘Ek Director Ki Maut’ now is no longer a film. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Actor-director Soni Razdan said she is in disbelief about the demise of her Mandi co-star Kaushik, whom she fondly remembered as a “jolly gentle soul”.

“Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It’s very hard to believe he’s gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly,” she said.

Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It’s very hard to believe he’s gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 9, 2023

Kaushik’s demise is a great loss to the film industry, said Bajpayee. “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!” he wrote.

Ranaut said she will miss her “biggest cheerleader”.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said he is “shocked” to hear of the passing of the actor. “A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you,” he tweeted.

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Life is so unpredictable, said actor Renuka Shahane as she recalled Kaushik sharing photographs of the Holi party a couple of days ago. “I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable May his soul rest in eternal peace Om Shanti,” she said.

Actor Seema Pahwa, who met the actor two days ago, said the news of Kaushik’s demise is “shocking”. “We will remember your beautiful performances,” she said in an Instagram post.

Can’t believe you are gone, wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh in his condolence message. “Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia reacted on Kher’s tweet and wrote, “Shocked!! Very sad news.”

Advertisement

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He was best known for his comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana.

His acting credits also include films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Udta Punjab, Bharat, and Chhalaang.

Kaushik is credited for penning the dialogues for the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, and writing the story of his 2021 directorial venture Kaagaz featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

Advertisement

His directorial debut was the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor-led film, Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja. He followed it up with Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, all featuring Kapoor; Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam; and Kaagaz.

Some of his upcoming film include Emergency, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Disney+ Hotstar series PopKaun.