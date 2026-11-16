Film body lauds Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for offering help to Sharad Kapoor

Days after actor Sharad Kapoor appealed to the film industry for help amid a financial crisis, he has reportedly received support from Salman Khan and Sonu Sood. According to a statement issued by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), both actors have come forward to help Sharad. The film body lauded Salman and Sonu for their gesture and urged other artistes to come forward to support the actor. As per the statement, Salman has offered financial assistance, while Sonu has offered both financial and medical support..

A statement by AICWA read, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days. AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. ”

Also Read: Sonu Sood meets Josh actor Sharad Kapoor after his appeal for work, watch video

AICWA thanks Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for standing by Sharad Kapoor in his hardest hour The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days. AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for. Sharad Kapoor has worked in films alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. There was a time when he was in demand. Today, he needs the industry’s support, and Salman Khan ji and Sonu Sood ji have shown that real stars stand beside their own people in their time of need. On behalf of the entire film fraternity, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts. AICWA appeals to every successful name in Indian cinema to follow this example and extend support whenever an artist or worker of this industry needs help. There are many others like Sharad Kapoor ji who are fighting silently. Bad times have come to many in Bollywood before, and they will come again. Not everyone faces them, only a few, and they never announce their arrival. Today it has come to Sharad Kapoor ji. Those of us who are doing well today must think of these few, because they are a part of our Indian cinema family. Helping them in such a moment is not charity. It is humanity, and it is our duty. “Sharad Kapoor ji, you are not alone. The entire industry is with you.” Everyone in Indian cinema is a part of one family. We must stand with each other, in good times and in bad. If we do not stand by our own, who will? Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) | #AICWA | #SharadKapoor | #SalmanKhan | #SonuSood | #Bollywood | | @BeingSalmanKhan | @SonuSood | @sureshsgupta | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @iamsrk | @iHrithik | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 16, 2026

“Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for. Sharad Kapoor has worked in films alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. There was a time when he was in demand. Today, he needs the industry’s support, and Salman Khan ji and Sonu Sood ji have shown that real stars stand beside their own people in their time of need. On behalf of the entire film fraternity, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts. AICWA appeals to every successful name in Indian cinema to follow this example and extend support whenever an artist or worker of this industry needs help,” the statement further read.

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The statement concluded, “There are many others like Sharad Kapoor ji who are fighting silently. Bad times have come to many in Bollywood before, and they will come again. Not everyone faces them; only a few, and they never announce their arrival. Today it has come to Sharad Kapoor ji. Those of us who are doing well today must think of these few, because they are a part of our Indian cinema family. Helping them in such a moment is not charity. It is humanity, and it is our duty. ‘Sharad Kapoor ji, you are not alone. The entire industry is with you.’ Everyone in Indian cinema is a part of one family. We must stand with each other, in good times and in bad. If we do not stand by our own, who will?”

Sharad Kapoor’s appeal to the industry

In a clip shared by HW Foundation, Sharad Kapoor was seen lying on a mattress with four dogs. The video raised concerns about Sharad’s well-being. Later, the actor’s friend Hema Singh criticised the foundation for uploading the video. On Sunday, Hema shared another video in which Sharad appealed to the film industry for help. In the video, the actor said, “When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn’t feel like working or meeting anybody. But now, I’ve decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

He further added, “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes.” Seeing Sharad’s condition, actress Jaya Bhattacharya also paid him a visit. She uploaded a video of the actor in which he said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor, and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is that I am just looking forward to starting work again.”

On Monday, Sonu Sood also met Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai. A few paparazzi pages shared a video of the actors sharing a warm hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@vmj_bollywood)

About Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor made his acting debut with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat. In 1995, he gained recognition with Mahesh Bhatt’s show Swabhimaan. In 1996, he appeared in the psychological thriller Dastak. In 2000, Sharad’s performance in Mansoor Khan’s action romance Josh was widely appreciated. Other films he has appeared in include Lakshya, Wanted, Jai Ho and Yeh Hai Jalwa. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 ZEE5 film Cabaret.

The actor suffered a leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been on bed rest for the past few years following the injury. In his latest statement, Sharad said he would be available for work from January next year.