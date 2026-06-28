Film body backs Satendra Soni, seeks FIR against filmmaker over death threat allegations

Actor Satendra Soni alleged that filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened to kill him after he sought payment for eight days of work on a film set.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 03:52 PM IST
AICWA reacts to Satendra Soni controversyFilm body supports Satendra Soni as he accuses a filmmaker of mistreatment. (Photo: Satendra Soni/ Instagram)
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On Sunday, Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni shared details of a disturbing incident that took place during the shoot of a film in Madhya Pradesh. In a video posted on Instagram, Satendra claimed that he had been hired for a 10-day schedule but was asked to leave the project after eight days when he sought payment from the film’s director-producer, Pushpendra Singh. He further alleged that he and his colleagues were told to vacate their hotel within 10 minutes and that Pushpendra threatened to kill them. While Satendra and two of his colleagues later managed to return to Mumbai safely, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has extended its support to the actor and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

AICWA supports Satendra Soni after he alleges a filmmaker of abusing him

Sharing Satendra Soni’s video on X, AICWA wrote, “The emotional video shared by Satendra Soni reflects the pain and distress he says he has endured. His allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to endure such treatment. Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues. Such complaints deserve serious attention.”

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker threatened to kill him on set

“By publicly sharing his emotional video, Satendra Soni has brought these concerns into the public domain and highlighted the hardships that artists and workers may face. This is not a minor matter. The Government of Madhya Pradesh should take immediate cognizance of this issue and ensure a fair and impartial investigation. Every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, to direct the police to register an FIR against the producer and director based on the allegations made by actor Satendra Soni and to ensure the safety and security of film workers and artists in Madhya Pradesh,” the film body added.

What happened with Satendra Soni during the film shoot in Madhya Pradesh?

On Sunday, Satendra Soni, known for his roles in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, shared a video on Instagram, claiming that filmmaker Pushpendra Singh removed him and several other character artistes from the film Pedh Palkhi after they sought payment for eight days of work. He further alleged that Pushpendra threatened to kill them. In the video, Satendra said, “I came to Mahiar to do a film directed by Pushpendra Singh called Pedh Palkhi. He had given us Rs 50000 as a signing amount. After that, he had told us that we would be paid during the shooting. It’s been eight days since we started shooting, and when we asked him for money, he asked us to pack up and leave the hotel. He even threatened to kill us.”

 

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A post shared by Satendra Soni (@satendrassoni) 

Elaborating on the incident, Satendra wrote in the caption, “Hello, my name is Satendra Soni. I am an actor. I went to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for a film called Ped Palki. The director and producer for it is Pushpendra Singh, who also made Ajmer 92. They just sent me Rs 50,000 in advance to come to shoot, and committed to make the rest of the payment during the shoot. I had a total of 10 days’ job of shooting. After 7-8 days, they didn’t pay me anything. There, I also heard people in the unit saying no one got paid. When I asked about payment, I was told to pack up.”

Also Read | Bollywood’s ‘caste system’: Food in A, B, C categories; character actors paid after 90 days

He further added, “Pushpendra started threatening me and said, ‘You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you.’ His wife, Pragati Chauhan, who was the heroine of the movie, also scolded and hurled dirty abuses at me. I was very scared, and as I started checking out of the hotel in fear, Shreedhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma also came with me.”

A few hours back, Satendra Soni and his colleagues managed to reach Mumbai with the help of Maihar police authorities, actor Ashutosh Rana and others.

The incident involving Satendra Soni comes on the heels of SCREEN’s recent report highlighting the challenges faced by character actors on film sets. These range from delayed or denied payments to discrimination in the food they are served.

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DISCLAIMER: This article reports on personal accounts of emotional distress and professional hardship within the entertainment industry based on unverified social media claims. The details presented are for informational purposes only and do not constitute professional or legal advice.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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