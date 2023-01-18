Film bodies say ‘big boost of confidence’ after PM Modi cautions party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘Duty now to not show things which can offend people’

Film bodies on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments, where he cautioned BJP leaders from making unnecessary remarks against movies and personalities to grab headlines. During the BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi had said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

According to a BJP office bearer, who was present at the meeting, the prime minister in his speech had “cautioned” those who make statements to grab headlines. “He told them that they should refrain from doing so,” the office bearer said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), shared with indianexpress.com that PM Modi’s speech is a “big boost of confidence” for the Hindi film industry, which has been fighting a perception battle.

“It is a great concern shown by the Prime Minister. If the PM snubs his own people and tells them to shut up and not talk nonsense against the film industry, which is not their area, for mere publicity, it is a big boost of confidence for the industry. That the PM of the country is with you. The signal goes to not only the politicians, but even people from the media, our own industry itself,” Pandit said.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid the boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan by a few senior BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur.

Mishra had objected to the colour of Deepika Padukone’s costume in the film’s song, “Besharam Rang”, calling for its “rectification”. The minister had earlier raised objections over certain content in other movies and web series while defending Indian culture and traditions.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) President BN Tiwari said he considers the PM’s comments as a “certificate” for the Hindi film industry, which has been at the receiving end of relentless social media hate with the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend.

Advertisement

“We thank PM Modi for his comment, because some people, for their two-minute of fame, were doing this. It made no sense. If members of the leading party saying something unnecessary about the industry, it makes a difference. The PM has always thought of the industry’s development, but some members of BJP and other right-wing parties had made comments against the industry, which had impacted the Hindi film industry. So, for the PM to say this is like a certificate for us. This will empower our workers, technicians and artistes,” Tiwari said.

Ashoke Pandit said the film industry has always been “the biggest soft target” as it is “the easiest way to come in the forefront”. Pandit added that the PM’s comments should be taken as an opportunity for many in the industry to introspect.

“There are people in our own industry who also abuse films, call it garbage, propaganda and talk nonsense. We also have to think. If we expect others to respect our industry, it is our duty also to respect our colleagues. This message is to them also, as it is for everyone. If we ask a politician to not say ‘Boycott Bollywood’, on which even the PM has reacted, then we also have to think amongst ourselves. The Prime Minister getting into it and taking cognisance of it and giving this message in his meeting is a very big sign,” the filmmaker said.

Advertisement

BN Tiwari echoed Pandit’s sentiments and said it is now the industry’s “social duty” that it doesn’t show things which can “offend” people. “It is our duty to avoid making comments about religion in films. It isn’t that just because the PM has spoken in our favour, we can now do anything. Let’s be mindful of what we show, be aware of our responsibilities and do our best work,” he added.

The ‘Boycott Bollywood’ hashtag first began trending in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which snowballed into a political controversy and ignited discussions on the nepotistic nature of the industry. Under the hashtag, several big-ticket films have been attacked, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release, Pathaan.