Film based on Major Mohit Sharma’s life titled Ifthikar to go on floors in September

Iftikhar will bring to life the story of one of India’s most decorated military officers - Major Mohit Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout)

After a series of digital shows, Applause Entertainment is set to foray into cinemas with Iftikhar. The film will bring to life the story of one of India’s most decorated military officers – Major Mohit Sharma. The Para Special Forces Officer had infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009 for his courageous feat.

Iftikhar is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice. The movie will be co-produced by Drishyam Films and will go on floors in September.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment shared that the team was amazed by Major Mohit Sharma’s brave story, and decided to bring alive the tale so that every Indian gets to know about it. In a statement, Nair said, “This is our second outing with Shiv and Rahul after Avrodh last year. We had acquired the rights to this story last year and look forward to partnering with Drishyam Films in presenting this incredible tale of unflinching courage and strength to the world.”

Applause Entertainment and @DrishyamFilms collaborate on ‘IFTIKHAR.’ A prestige movie project that will tell the valiant story of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma, who fearlessly infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/ixQUvrQhol — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) January 22, 2021

Founder-producer of Drishyam Films Manish Mundra further added that as filmmakers, it is their duty to identify such heroes, whose lives will not just inspire the current youth but also tell them about the sacrifices made by our Special Forces.

Writer Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor in a statement also mentioned, “When we set out to tell the tale of Major Mohit Sharma, it was with astonishment that so few had even heard of such an incredible hero. The story is very close to our hearts and it has been our privilege to see his life through the eyes of his army comrades and his family. We cannot think of better hands in which to entrust this great story, and are thrilled it will now reach many millions more through film.”

Iftikhar is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release.