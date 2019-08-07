‘A huge loss for India’: Film and TV celebrities mourn the demise of Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday. She was 67.

Following news of her demise, celebrities from Bollywood and TV industry expressed their grief on social media.

Mourning the loss, Anupam Kher went live on Twitter late on Tuesday and expressed shock on the "unfortunate and sad demise of one of the finest human beings and one of the most charismatic, honest and brilliant leaders of India."

Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi where she was later declared dead by the doctors. Her last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi crematorium.

Prasoon Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh and Ekta Kapoor among others also tweeted and mourned the demise of the political leader.

While Raveena Tandon said she is “shocked and completely gutted to hear of the sudden demise” of Sushma Swaraj, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi called her “a true leader, a powerful orator a gentle soul.” Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi.”

#SushmaSwaraj -a true leader a powerful orator a gentle soul. You have gone too soon. Deeply saddened.Value and will cherish the moments spent learning from you.🙏🏼 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) August 6, 2019

Shocked and completely gutted to hear of the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji.She was a great leader,an astute stateswoman,above all a kindhearted person.Loved by all.Deepest condolences to her family & loved ones.Prayers for her soul. Om Shanti 🙏 #RIPSushmaJi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 6, 2019

Here is what other celebrities wrote on social media:

Tragic! Deeply saddened to hear the loss of the Iron Lady of India #SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace. — Masaba (@MasabaG) August 6, 2019

I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 6, 2019

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019

Just heard that @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. She was gracious & such an inspiring orator!I remember being mesmerised watching her talk in the parliament in the early 90’s as a girl.Grateful to her commitment to the artist community via the copyright amendment bill. Gone too soon — SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 6, 2019

A true iron lady of our generation with a heart of gold..a lady who never yielded to pressure..a lady who recieved innumerable blessings during her tenure..our nation has lost a true great leader ॐ शांति 🙏🏼 #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/A0PVqKpaXl — ηïκï†ïη dhεεr (@nikitindheer) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by Sushma ji’s demise.The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha . You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 6, 2019

RIP Sushma Swaraj!