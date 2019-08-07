‘A huge loss for India’: Film and TV celebrities mourn the demise of Sushma Swaraj

Toggle Menu
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday. She was 67.

Following news of her demise, celebrities from Bollywood and TV industry expressed their grief on social media.

Mourning the loss of the country’s first full-time woman finance minister, Anupam Kher went live on Twitter late on Tuesday and expressed shock on the “unfortunate and sad demise of one of the finest human beings and one of the most charismatic, honest and brilliant leaders of India.”

Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi where she was later declared dead by the doctors. Her last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi crematorium.

Prasoon Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh and Ekta Kapoor among others also tweeted and mourned the demise of the political leader.

While Raveena Tandon said she is “shocked and completely gutted to hear of the sudden demise” of Sushma Swaraj, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi called her “a true leader, a powerful orator a gentle soul.” Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi.”

Here is what other celebrities wrote on social media:

RIP Sushma Swaraj!

