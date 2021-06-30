Filhall 2 song teaser: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s love story has an Ammy Virk twist

Following the success of his heartbreak song “Filhall”, Akshay Kumar released the teaser of “Filhall 2- Mohabbat” on Wednesday. The song, like its first iteration, will also features Nupur Sanon. The new song has been sung and composed by B Praak and penned by popular lyricist Jaani.

The less than a minute-teaser shows Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s characters– estranged lovers Dr Kabir Malhotra and Meher Grewal— caught in a different situation. The surprise this time is Punjabi star Ammy Virk, who the teaser suggests has an important role to play in the love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. This marks Akshay’s second independent music video after “Filhall”, while the song is Nupur Sanon’s (Kriti Sanon’s younger sister) second screen outing. The video description of “Filhall 2- Mohabbat” reads, “The pain of a selfless yet incomplete love story continues with ‘Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat’, a romantic ballad that reinstates the fact, true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be.”

“Filhall 2- Mohabbat” will release on July 6. On the film front, Akshay Kumar is as busy as ever with multiple films to offer his fans. While Bell Bottom opposite Vaani Kapoor releases in July, his much-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi is also expected to release later in the year. The actor also has Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and the filmmaker’s Atrangi Re, in which he stars in a special role.