Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s aerial actioner to pay tribute to armed forces

While Siddharth Anand is busy directing Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, the makers of his next actioner, titled Fighter, have announced that the film will be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, it will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

Talking about the film, Anand, who is also making his debut as a producer under his production company Marflix, shared, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit Andhare (COO, Viacom18 Studios) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Fighter was announced in January this year on the occasion of Hrithik’s birthday. The actor had shared a teaser of the film and had said, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

The makers of Fighter claim that the actioner will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques. Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explore aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise.”

Slated to hit the theaters in 2022, Fighter will be bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.