FIFA World Cup final: Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri in Qatar, new parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in Argentina jerseys

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan invited close friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. The paps captured Alia, Ranbir and Arjun stepping out of his home, all wearing the Argentina football jersey. Alia and Ranbir sat in the car, and she politely waved at the paps who were crowded outside the vehicle.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan posted Instagram stories of his time at Qatar where he took photos and videos of the match. In one story wrote, “Greatest final match ever!” He also shared a photo of Lionel Messi celebrating and captioned the post, “What a match, congratulations to the legend.” He praised French football star Mbappe and wrote, “You rockstar, so much love for this guy. Score a hatrick in a world cup final, bring your team back from the brink of defeat noy once, not twice but thrice. Score the first penalty of the shootout putting your team in front . Mbappe. The future of this sport.” He added Jungkook’s song Dreamers in the background. His last story featured a video and he wrote, “What an experience.”

Ranveer Singh shared a video of himself from the finals and wrote, “Let’s go!” Ranveer also spent time with Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi also shared a video to joke about how Ranveer attends almost every major event around the world.The video shows Ravi introducing Ranveer, saying, “Guess what’s coming up, you won’t believe it. A bolt out of the blue.” In the video, Ranveer says, “Yo, we out here, out to witness history, its the biggest stage in the world.” Ravi adds, “Wherever there is something happening, guess this guy missing out.” They go on to sing ‘I don’t know what to say’ together before Ranveer gives Ravi a kiss.

Posting the video, Ravi Shastri wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know what to say… @ranveersingh.” He added the hashtags world cup, Argentina, France, football and Qatar.” Ranveer commented, saying, “OHHH RAV!!! What a crazy experience! Unforgettable!”

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities had tweeted in celebration after the victory. Shah Rukh Khan had written, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!”

Argentina took the lead against France in the nail-biting match yesterday, however the latter levelled up owing to Mbappe, and it was soon 3-3. Nevertheless, Argentina defeated France during the penalty shootouts and lifted the trophy.